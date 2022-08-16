Derry MLA welcomes Western Trust Perinatal Mental Health team progress

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to an Assembly Question submitted from Mr Durkan it was confirmed that a Team Lead and Consultant Psychiatrist have been appointed and recruitment for the remaining core team is continuing.

The Foyle MLA said: “I am delighted to see the recruitment of a Community Perinatal Mental Health team in the Western Trust is moving at pace and will hopefully be able to accept referrals soon.

“Once the remaining core team is appointed the service will be in a position to accept referrals as well as offer a consultancy service.

Mark H. Durkan MLA. DER2030GS - 012

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Securing adequate perinatal support is something I’ve advocated and fought for for many years. There is a massive gap in support for new parents in this area- parents shouldn’t have to suffer in silence during what can often be an isolating time. This provision will be essential to ensure families and their babies have the best start in life.”

“A Team Lead and Consultant Psychiatrist have been appointed and recruitment for the remaining core team is continuing.

“Once these positions have been appointed, the community perinatal service will be in a position to commence accepting referrals and offer a consultancy service.”