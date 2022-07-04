Derry - Muff greenway works and new bridge application within months

Derry City & Strabane District Council said the 2.5km section of the route across the border have already been completed by Donegal County Council.

The Council said land acquisition and preparatory works are ongoing and it expects to begin works on its section of the overall 10.5km greenway this year.

A standalone planning application for a new bridge across the Penny burn in Derry at Fort George will come before Council’s Planning Committee within months, the Council confirmed.

The Penny burn in Derry.

The bridge will extend the greenway route from Muff to Derry City Centre and beyond to the Waterside and out to the border at Killea.

The greenway is one of a number in development linking Derry and Strabane and Donegal via Muff, Buncrana and Lifford and spearheaded by the neighbouring councils and Transport NI.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that plans for 46.5km of new cross border greenways are all progressing.

“The project aims to enhance existing outdoor recreational opportunities and enhance cross-border connectivity across three distinct routes at Derry via Pennyburn to Buncrana, Muff Village in Donegal to Derry via Culmore, and Strabane to Lifford via Lifford Bridge,” he said.

The Derry to Muff greenway, he added, begins at the quay trails at Pennyburn, connecting to Canning’s Lane, Muff via Culmore, Culmore Point and Coney Road.

“Proposals include: segregated infrastructure, new and upgraded lighting, landscaping and drainage works. The lands acquisition and tender processes are advancing and works are on course to commence onsite later this year.

“The project’s bridge link across the Penny burn, adjacent to Fort George, is being considered as a separate planning application and is expected to come before the Planning Committee for decision later this year.