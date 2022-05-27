Derry mum of seven doing Foyle Hospice walk for her grannies

She will be walking with her mother and daughters on June 12 and the three generations will be keeping the legacy of the Female Walk going strong. The youngest participant, Orla’s daughter Olivia, is just seven months old.

When Orla was just 11 years old her grandmother Angie received palliative care and support from Foyle Hospice. Then again, six years ago, her grandmother Lily was an inpatient at Foyle Hospice and Orla also helped to care for her granny along with the Hospice staff.

Orla said: “It was always my ambition to become a nurse from my early days as a carer and it was a promise, I made to my granny Lily before she died that I would return to my studies and eventually graduate as a nurse. That promise kept me focussed and driven to finish my studies at Magee University and thankfully I managed to achieve my goal and recently took up my full-time post as a qualified nurse, after having my youngest baby Olivia who is currently seven months old.

The Collin's Crew including Orla, her Mum Bernadette and three daughters Niamh, Faye and Sofia.

“Through my own experience, I’ve seen how committed the Hospice staff are and how their time and selfless acts of kindness and compassion can change the lives of those in the final days of their lives. Hospice is a huge comfort for families dealing with the loss of their loved ones.

“That’s why it’s so important that the people of Derry come together and support the Foyle Hospice in its time of need. The Hospice has helped so many families throughout the years and given the impact Covid has had on its fundraising efforts, it now needs the support of the public more than ever.

“I’ve participated in the Female Walk many times. It’s fantastic seeing so many women getting together and raising money for such a worthy cause. The Foyle Hospice holds a special place in my heart and I’m also very much about empowering women.”

The annual Female Walk tradition will continue this year with a bright, fun t-shirt that will put the fun back in fundraising.

Olivia Grace Collins, who is seven months old and the youngest female walk participant.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications said: “The last two years have been difficult for everyone, we want the Female Walk this year to reunite women and bring them back together, to make difference to their local hospice.

“We are excited to see our ladies out in force this year and we ask that everyone who is able to sign up to join us by walking or running in our iconic Female Walk. All proceeds make a difference to someone in our community.”

To sign up for the female walk, visit the Fundraising Office or online here.

To find out more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea, call 028 71 359 888.

Orla Collins with her grandmother Lily in the Foyle Hospice.