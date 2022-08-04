Derry residents urged to have their say on major Glen revamp plans

Working in partnership with the Glen Development Initiative (GDI), proposals for the site include an upgrade of the zig-zag steps, better greenway connectivity, additional lighting, tree planting and a new community centre.

Mayor Sandra Duffy, encouraged residents to have their say: “The latest proposals will significantly enhance the park’s offering and make it more user friendly which is why it is so important that people give their views on the proposals so they can be tailored to meet their needs.”

Residents in the surrounding area have been receving letters inviting them to view the proposed plans at Glen Community Centre or online at www.derrystrabane.com/cregganburnPeople are being asked to give their feedback by Monday, August 15.

Concept development for part of the embankment area.

This is to to enable officers to put together an engagement report which will be presented to Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.