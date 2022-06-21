Derry’s Big Lunch is back after 3 years with ‘Away With the Fairies’

The city and district’s new Mayor Sandra Duffy opened what was a successful event, with the weather even playing its part.

The Big Lunch at Habinteg House is a favourite event in the calendar year for neighbours of the area, where they come together for some face-to-face chat, good food and entertainment and a lot of catching up to do.

The event sees the local residents come together to celebrate everything that makes local communities great and marks Loneliness Awareness Week (13-17 June).

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy pictured at the launch of The Big Lunch at Farland Way last week. On right at back is Margaret Cunningham, event organiser and included is Grainne Robinson, North West Manager, Habinteg Housing Association, Ciara Ferguson, MLA, Mark Durkan, MLA and Councillor Shauna Cusack.

This year’s theme ‘Away with The Fairies at Farland Way’ saw adults and children dressing and creating a magical atmosphere enjoyed by old and young alike.

Dancing, face painting, storytelling, colourful displays, colourful characters and even a song about the fairies by the King of the Fairies Conor O’Kane delivered what was a few hours of great craic.

Mayor Sandra Duffy said she was very impressed with the decorations and table displays and congratulated Margaret Cunningham on her superb organisational skills and delivery of a great day’s entertainment for the local community.

Margaret, who is Community Assistant, Habinteg Housing Association said she was delighted the event went so well and paid tribute to event funders the Eden Project, Big Lottery Community Fund and partners PG Tips, Iceland, nextdoor and the Pears Foundation.

The Mayor, Sandra Ferguson pictured with MLA Ciara Ferguson and ladies - Rosemary McBay, Bridie Stewart and Mary Smith.

“A big thank you to our Mayor, Sandra Duffy for coming along to open the event, and to our other political representatives, community groups who helped out in so many ways.

“The Big Lunch is all about community and I think we seen that today in droves as everyone did their little bit to make it such a success,” Margaret added.

Face Painter Cavell Moore pictured with Sophie Robinson and Holly Murphy at Wednesdayâ€TMs event.

Conor Oâ€TMKane pictured with his son Sam at Wednesdayâ€TMs event.

The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Margaret Cunningham and her mother Mary.

Some of the local children pose for a picture on Wednesday.

Some of the dancers joining in during Wednedayâ€TMs The Big Lunch festivities.

The Big Lunch organiser Margaret Cunningham pictured with King Richard and his son Richie at Wednesdayâ€TMs event.

Storytelling at Wednesday's The Big Lunch at Farland Way, Derry.

Some of the artwork on display during Wednesdayâ€TMs The Big Lunch event at Farland Way.

The Mayor Sandra Duffy in conversation with Danny McNamee at Wednesdayâ€TMs Big Lunch event.