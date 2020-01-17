Dog fouling on Derry Peace Bridge an endless mess, says exasperated councillor David Ramsey

A Derry councillor has despaired of every getting irresponsible dog-owners to stop making a mess of the city’s iconic Peace Bridge.

DUP Alderman David Ramsey suggested wardens would have to maintain constant sentinel on the river crossing such is the rate of dogs fouling on the popular walk and cycleway.

The matter was raised by the Waterside representative at the monthly meeting of the Council Environment and Regeneration Committee.

“Dog fouling has really, really got out of hand,” said Ald. Ramsey.

He asked whether the CCTV cameras located on the Peace Bridge could be deployed in order to clamp down on the problem.

“Unless someone cleans the bridge every couple of hours I don’t know how we are going to deal with it,” said the exasperated DUP councillor.

The Council Director of Environment and Regeneration Karen Phillips said that the matter of dog fouling was a cross-departmental issue within the local authority.

Dog control, she said, was a function of the Health and Community directorate while street cleansing was the responsibility of her own department. She said she would liaise with her colleagues in Health and Community and report back to the committee.

The matter was raised by Ald. Ramsey at chairperson’s business, during which he also asked whether the adventure play area at nearby St. Columb’s Park will be re-opened by the summer time.

He asked Ms. Phillips whether the park which, he said, has been closed due to ‘health and safety issues’ will be brought back into use soon.

“It needs to be open for the summer,” he said.

Ms. Phillips said that she would ask officers to complete a report on the situation at the St. Columb’s Park adventure area, and a report would be presented to the next meeting of the committee.

Ald. Ramsey encouraged people to report people who don’t clean up after their dog to council on 02871253253.