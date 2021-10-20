Drink spike alert in Derry : PSNI appeal after teenager taken to hospital

The PSNI have launched an appeal.

Police confirmed today that they were tasked to the Foyle Street area of the city on Saturday night last, October 16.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were in attendance and transported a teenage girl who reported that her drinks had been spiked to hospital.

PSNI Inspector McManus said: “We are aware of a related post on social media, which states that several individuals had their drinks spiked in the city during the weekend.

“Drink-spiking can, of course, result in the most serious of harm.