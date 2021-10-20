Drink spike alert in Derry : PSNI appeal after teenager taken to hospital
Police have appealed for anyone who believes they may have had their drink spiked to contact them after a teenager was taken from Derry city centre to hospital.
Police confirmed today that they were tasked to the Foyle Street area of the city on Saturday night last, October 16.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were in attendance and transported a teenage girl who reported that her drinks had been spiked to hospital.
PSNI Inspector McManus said: “We are aware of a related post on social media, which states that several individuals had their drinks spiked in the city during the weekend.
“Drink-spiking can, of course, result in the most serious of harm.
“I’m keen to encourage the individuals, and indeed anyone who believes they have been the victim of drink-spiking, to make a report to police by contacting 101.”