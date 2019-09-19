Duffy hails ‘On the Ball’ Drogs for following Brandywell step

Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy, who campaigned to have free sanitary products dispensed at Brandywell Stadium, has said she’s delighted 100 football clubs across Ireland and Britain have now taken the step.

She paid tribute to the ‘On the Ball’ #FreePeriod campaign to end ‘period poverty’ that has been led by three young Celtic supporters in Scotland.

The campaign reached an important milestone when United Park, the home of First Division challengers Drogheda United, became the 100th football ground where sanitary towels and tampons will now be dispensed free of charge.

The County Louth club stated: “Drogheda United are delighted to announce that we have joined the On The Ball campaign to make period products freely available at United Park.

“We’re also pleased to say we are now the 100th club to join the On The Ball campaign. A fantastic achievement for On The Ball.”

Councillor Sandra Duffy, who is Sinn Féin’s local group leader and health spokesperson, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Orlaith, Erin and Mikaela.

“They have inspired people everywhere to support this campaign and just shows the power of the positive use of social media and their dedication in bringing the issue of period poverty to the fore.

“Locally I am heartened by the people of Derry and Strabane for their support in helping my efforts to progress the campaign locally, their donations and help from local schools ,businesses.

“I was pleased that my motion was passed in council for the trial of the ‘period poverty’ campaign at the Guildhall, the council offices in both Derry and Strabane, and in keeping with the ‘On The Ball’ campaign to look at the feasibility of providing free sanitary products at other council facilities including the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

“It’s important that we continue on with pushing this issue locally and raise awareness of ‘period poverty’,” said Colr. Duffy, who wants other groups to follow suit.