Durkan calls for families to share experiences of Children’s Gastroenterology Services

Mark H Durkan MLA.

He is facilitating a Zoom meeting for parents and families impacted, this Friday, May 21 at 10am, to share their experiences.

The Foyle MLA commented: “Several constituents had been in touch to relay issues surrounding their experiences with Paediatric Gastroenterology services, namely the upheaval of patients within the Western Trust travelling to Belfast and back for routine appointments.

“Despite seeking data from the Health Minister on this practice, it would appear that neither the Department nor the Trust hold this information. However, many parents have subsequently been in touch with similar complaints. Not only is this a seemingly widespread problem but evidently there is a clear need for elements of this service to operate differently.

“Currently, the pressures of travelling hours back and forth for routine appointments is negatively on children and their families. In some cases, children are travelling for bloods to be taken or for two minute appointments which would be better facilitated within their own GP practices.

“I am keen to hear from families which will inform my next steps and how we move forward on this matter. I also intend to discuss Paediatric Gastroenterology services with health experts for their strategic insight to ensure people we can move forward together to ensure this process is manageable and accessible for patients, not placing further difficulties on children and their families.