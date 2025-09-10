Durkan calls for urgent action to address ‘shameful’ suicide toll

Mark Durkan has said it is ‘shameful’ the number of lives lost to suicide since the Good Friday Agreement has now surpassed the toll from the Troubles.

"Suicide rates are three times higher in our most deprived communities. In places such as Derry and Strabane, where poverty, housing collapse and lack of opportunity weigh heavily, mental health and addiction services are either buckling or disappearing altogether. It is a shameful and oft-quoted fact that the number of lives lost to suicide since the Good Friday Agreement has now surpassed those lost during the Troubles.

"Bombs and bullets no longer do the most damage here in Northern Ireland: mental illness, substance misuse and suicide do. These are preventable deaths, but tackling them requires urgency.

"It requires us to look beyond sticking plasters and commit to early intervention, sustained funding and urgent cross-departmental action,” said the SDLP MLA.

Mark Durkan

Mr. Durkan was speaking in the Stormont Assembly to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

"It is a day when we reflect and remember the people whose lives were cut short by suicide. Those people are not just statistics; they are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and neighbours.

"However, the Executive seem to have become desensitised to that fact. In 2023, 221 people died by suicide, which is an 8 per cent increase on the previous year.

"That is 221 more empty seats at dinner tables and 221 more families who have been shattered forever. Yet, that devastating loss barely registers in the Chamber, let alone sparks the action that it requires from the Executive,” said Mr. Durkan.

Social media algorithms are also having a bearing on the mental well-being of young people, said the local MLA.

"I worry deeply for our young people who are drawn into phones and algorithms that do not just entertain but exploit their insecurities and vulnerabilities.

"The algorithms feed them content that is designed to make them feel smaller, more self-conscious and more alone. Research shows us that heavy social media use is linked to higher rates of anxiety, depression and poor self-esteem among young people,” he said.

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.