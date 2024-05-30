Durkan says it is ‘unacceptable’ Drumahoe flood plans are still at design phase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan has said it is unacceptable a flood alleviation scheme for Drumahoe remains at design phase.

The SDLP infrastructure spokesperson said more needs to be done to protect at risk homes from potential future flooding events.

“The disruption and damage caused to many homes and lives in the North West has been profound. Areas in our community are living in fear every time heavy rainfall is forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After the summer flooding of 2017, the Executive promised to accelerate flood alleviation schemes and review flood preparedness. Yet people still struggle to access sandbags as flood water enters their homes.

Flooding at Ivy Mead in 2017.

"It would appear that lessons have not been learnt and it’s unacceptable that the Drumahoe Flood Alleviation Scheme hasn’t moved beyond the design phase. Schemes for Eglinton remain even more uncertain,” he remarked.

Mr. Durkan was speaking after being informed by the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd that the Drumahoe scheme was still at design phase and its progression to procurement would depend on the future budgetary situation.

In response to a Written Assembly Question Mr. O’Dowd stated: “Development of potential flood alleviation proposals for Drumahoe remains ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An economically viable scheme has been identified and consultants have been instructed to commence the design phase of this project. Progress to procurement will be dependent on proposals remaining viable and availability of capital funding.”

Back in March Mr. O’Dowd told the Assembly that an economically viable scheme had been identified for Drumahoe and that consultants had been instructed to commence the design phase of this project.