Durkan says it is ‘unacceptable’ Drumahoe flood plans are still at design phase
and live on Freeview channel 276
The SDLP infrastructure spokesperson said more needs to be done to protect at risk homes from potential future flooding events.
“The disruption and damage caused to many homes and lives in the North West has been profound. Areas in our community are living in fear every time heavy rainfall is forecast.
"After the summer flooding of 2017, the Executive promised to accelerate flood alleviation schemes and review flood preparedness. Yet people still struggle to access sandbags as flood water enters their homes.
"It would appear that lessons have not been learnt and it’s unacceptable that the Drumahoe Flood Alleviation Scheme hasn’t moved beyond the design phase. Schemes for Eglinton remain even more uncertain,” he remarked.
Mr. Durkan was speaking after being informed by the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd that the Drumahoe scheme was still at design phase and its progression to procurement would depend on the future budgetary situation.
In response to a Written Assembly Question Mr. O’Dowd stated: “Development of potential flood alleviation proposals for Drumahoe remains ongoing.
"An economically viable scheme has been identified and consultants have been instructed to commence the design phase of this project. Progress to procurement will be dependent on proposals remaining viable and availability of capital funding.”
Back in March Mr. O’Dowd told the Assembly that an economically viable scheme had been identified for Drumahoe and that consultants had been instructed to commence the design phase of this project.
"It is currently estimated that the design process will be completed in late 2025,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.