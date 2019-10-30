Early sunsets spark road safety warning

Drivers, parents and children have been asked to take extra care on the roads this winter.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has urged parents to encourage their children to think about the dangers. She called on drivers to be particularly careful at pedestrian crossings.

While the return to Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday heralded earlier sunsets and darker afternoon rush-hours, the shortening of the days between now and the Solstice will spark a gradual darkening of the mornings as well.

Colr. Logue said: “Now that we are entering the time when the rush-hour traffic in mornings and afternoons will be during the hours of darkness it’s vital that parents tell their children of school going age about the importance and rules of road safety. It would also be of benefit for parents to encourage their children to have a fluorescent strip on their schoolbags as most school uniforms are in dark colours and this would help make their child visible to drivers particularly on a day when it’s dull or misty.

“Drivers also have a responsibility to play their part in road safety, attention and consideration needs be given, particularly at pedestrian crossings in the city. It is crucial that everyone plays their part on road safety. We only have to look at our TV screens each night to see the heartbreaking stories of the carnage on the roads.”

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group has also urged caution.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer, said: “For motorists, you always need to be cautious but certainly from next week on you will be sharing the roads in darkness with very vulnerable road users including school children, so everyone has to be more careful.”