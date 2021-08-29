Elated Derry IronMan Danny Quigley: ‘From the bottom of my heart to the blisters on my feet, thank you’

Danny cross the finish line with his wife and young children to rapturous applause this evening along the river walkway at Destined’s premises on the Foyle Road.

A huge crowd turned out to show their support for the 30-year-old Derry man as he completed the final marathon leg of this 10th triathlon.

Danny undertook the incredible challenge in memory of his father Colm Quigley, who died by suicide 10 years ago to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention and raise funds for Pieta House and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling service.

Danny Quigley's partner Emear and sons Jack and Malachi accompany his on his arrival at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £68,000 for charities.

From an original goal of £10,000, as of tonight his total stands at over £66,000.

Danny said: “Incredible, to my family, friends and the people of Derry and Donegal, I’m speechless, feeling emotions I’ve never felt before, an overwhelming sense of pride, of joy and of thankfulness for the kind hearts in my life that have helped me, not just along this journey but, on all that came before and all to come.

“The crowd that came out, upon the Foyle today humbled me. What a city! What a people!

“Thanks especially to men and women that joined me in the water, on the roads and along the tarmac track; To the wonderful men and women of the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum that have been there for me every step; To Pieta House and of course; every single soul that had the generosity to donate and come help this city make history; And of course my beautiful family.

Members of Danny Quigley's family and the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Alderman Graham Warke await his arrival at Destined.

“Thank you all so much, from the bottom of my heart, from the sweat on my brow to the blisters on my feet, thank you!

“I’m away to bed, I’ll see ye’s when I see ye’s. #suicideprevention”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, joined the crowds this evening to welcome local champion Danny Quigley as he crossed the finish line after completing his ten-day Iron Man challenge.

Alderman Warke said it was an honour to greet Danny at the finish line this evening as he completed his inspirational journey.

Sporting hero Danny Quigley pictured at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £68,000 for charities.

“I think everyone has been following Danny’s epic journey over the past ten days. He set himself a pretty incredible challenge and his energy, endurance and spirit throughout has been a real inspiration to everyone. “Mental health and suicide prevention are major issues affecting everyone and I hope that this campaign will help to raise awareness and keep the focus on the urgent need for the swift delivery of a dedicated mental health strategy and significant additional resources to support local families.