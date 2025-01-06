Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital was ‘extremely busy’ across the weekend, with patients being asked to attend alone due to lack of space.

On Friday evening, January 3, the Western Trust posted to social media and confirmed there were 117 patients waiting for treatment and 61 awaiting admission.

On Saturday, January 4, at around 11.30am, there were 84 patients waiting for treatment at the Emergency Department, with 68 patients awaiting admission.

The ED continued to be ‘very busy’ on Sunday, January 5. By mid-afternoon, there were 75 patients waiting for treatment and 51 patients awaiting admission in ED at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The Western Trust encouraged those whose condition was ‘urgent rather than an emergency’ to seek the assistance of their local GP, Community Pharmacy or to call the Phone First service from 8am to midnight.

They outlined how the volume of patients in the Emergency Department made it ‘very challenging for space’ and asked those attending to do so alone ‘where possible’.

They added that anyone with a medical or mental health emergency, should always call 999 or proceed immediately to their nearest Emergency Department.

Last week, the Public Health Agency confirmed that the number of influenza cases recorded in Derry and Strabane more than trebled over the the course of a week.

The rise in the number of people falling ill in the city and district aligns with an overall rise in people coming down with different flu strains and respiratory infections in the wider region, with babies and children aged 0 and 4 particularly vulnerable.