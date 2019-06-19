Ending single use plastics: Derry & Strabane Council joins the ‘Refillution’

A new initiative to encourage the public to stop buying single use plastic bottles and start using a refillable option has been launched locally.

The ‘Refillution’ campaign coincides with National Refill Day today (June 19) and aims to reduce plastic waste by educating the public on the option of filling reusable options from the public water supply.

Derry City and Strabane District Council are backing the project, which has been instigated by Northern Ireland Water.

Mayor Michaela Boyle, welcomed the initiative. She said: “Using reusable and refillable water bottles can reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in our landfills, streams and parks so I would encourage the public to make a conscious effort to introduce them into our routine this week,” she said, adding:

“We boast a world class, 99% pure water supply so there is no reason not to drink the water from your tap so you can stay hydrated and reduce waste at the same time.”

Angela Halpenny, Northern Ireland Water Head of Environmental Regulation added: “We are delighted Derry City and Strabane District Council are supporting our campaign and taking the refill message right across their borough.

“On National Refill day, we welcome all our Councils, agencies and stakeholders to join us, by encouraging everyone to switch to refilling a reusable water bottle from the tap.”

The water industry has a strong focus on the environment and are committed to tackling the problems caused by plastic bottles which block up our rivers and drains and pollute our seas, NI Water has said.

People can take part in the campaign be using the hashtag #Jointherefillution #Refillution @niwnews @JoinRefillution and start sharing with their friends.

For more information about the campaign visit www.niwater.com/refillution/.