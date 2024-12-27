'Every step Sofia was always on my mind' : Derry mother’s last promise to little daughter fulfilled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry woman has fulfilled the promise she made to her little daughter as she passed away in her arms by becoming a nurse to help others.

Speaking after graduating from Ulster University’s Magee campus with a degree in Nursing, Bronagh Parke said it was a proud and emotional day.

Bronagh was inspired to make the pledge after witnessing the care and devotion among the medical staff who tended to her beloved little daughter Sofia.

Sofia, who was born terminally ill with a congenital heart condition, passed away in 2016, shortly after her second birthday.

Bronagh Parke has graduated from Ulster University with a degree in nursing.

Over the course of her short life, Sofia’s charisma and shining personality touched the lives of all who met her, including the health professionals who guided the family through four open heart surgeries and the fitting of a pacemaker.

During that time Bronagh and the family became well acquainted with the medical teams at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, and in Birmingham. At her own instigation, Bronagh was also trained in tube feeding, oxygen, and the saturation monitor to enable her to tend to Sofia at home.

"I had never had any interest in nursing before having Sofia,” she said. “It was seeing that care made me want to go and do it then.

"I did the Adult Access course first at North West Regional College and then went on to Magee.”

Bronagh Parke pictured with baby daughter Sofia, who passed away in 2016 shortly after her second birthday.

Speaking about undertaking and completing the Nursing degree, Bronagh, who has another young daughter, Harper, said: "It was emotional. It was a big achievement and I never thought I would do it and get this far, but I did it.

"Don’t get me wrong it was challenging; it came with a lot of challenges after having another child at home then, but the support from the lecturers and Ulster University in Magee was amazing.

"I needed my family. They pushed me to keep going as well. I started this when my Harper was only around six months old and it was hard going juggling it all, and then obviously going through grief at the same time as well, but I had plenty of support and the support was amazing.”

Through it all, Bronagh said, Sofia was her constant source of inspiration.

“Every step of the way she was always on my mind. Sofia was the reason for going into it, and it definitely was emotional on Tuesday. I made the promise to her to go on to help people.”

Bronagh has also previously expressed her gratitude to the staff at North West Regional College after completing the Adult Access Course which paved the way for her to go on and complete the Nursing degree.

Speaking at that time, Bronagh related how Sofia died in her arms “and as she did, I made her a promise that I would give back to all the people who had looked after and cared for her".

"The medical teams inspired me every day, they treated Sofia like she was their own child,” she said.

And looking to the future, Bronagh is hoping to secure a nursing position with the Western Trust in the coming months. now that the promise she made to her little girl has been fulfilled.