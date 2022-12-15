'Exciting times' ahead for Barrack Hill Town Park in Carndonagh
An Inishowen County Councillor has said there are ‘exciting times ahead’ for Barrack Hill Town Park in Carndonagh following the allocation of €121,230 to deliver an accessible sheltered space for all the community.
This includes providing a space for families with children of all ages to meet and also for older members and those with mobility issues.
Colr Albert Doherty welcomed this week’s announcement of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding and congratulated the Barrack Hill Town Park Committee and all involved in planning the development.
The Sinn Fein councillor said the new space will be particularly welcomed as it will see the plan for providing facilities for people with disabilities come to fruition.
"This should also compliment the recent Slaintecare allocation, which seeks to upgrade equipment for people with mobility issues and also develop a 5k park walk/run/cycle or multi-games area. It is exciting and rewarding times and there has been a concerted effort by all involved. It’s great to see the progress.”