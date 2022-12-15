This includes providing a space for families with children of all ages to meet and also for older members and those with mobility issues.

Colr Albert Doherty welcomed this week’s announcement of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding and congratulated the Barrack Hill Town Park Committee and all involved in planning the development.

The Sinn Fein councillor said the new space will be particularly welcomed as it will see the plan for providing facilities for people with disabilities come to fruition.

Barrack Hill Town Park, Carndonagh.