‘Extreme pressure’ with over 100 in Altnagelvin A&E and 45 awaiting bed in general hospital

The Western Trust said the Emergency Department is under ‘extreme pressure’ following another ‘very busy weekend’.

"There are currently 101 patients in our ED at Altnagelvin, with 45 patients awaiting a bed in the hospital for further investigations or treatment,” the Trust reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust is asking people only to attend A&E if absolutely necessary.

A&E under extreme pressure

"We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether the ED is the best place for them to attend for their particular condition before making the journey to ED.

“If you are suffering from an emergency or life-threatening condition, including a mental health emergency, then please call 999 or attend your nearest ED without delay.