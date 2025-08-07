Extremely positive Carn Hospital inspection report welcomed
The newly-published inspector’s report detailing the findings of the visit highlighted numerous examples of exemplary care and concluded that ‘residents enjoyed a good quality of life where the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices’.
The visit back in May was one of HIQA’s ‘Restrictive Practice, thematic’ inspections, the purpose of which is ‘to drive quality improvement’ and the inspector found that the HSE-run Carn facility was compliant.
The centre has three units, Elm Ward, Oak Ward and Ard Aoibhinn, which is a dementia-specific unit.
The inspector noted that “overall, the feedback from residents was positive, and many residents expressed contentment with the exceptional care they received in this centre. Residents commented that they were happy living in this centre and that the care provided to them was exceptional.”
The inspector observed “that there was a palpable sense of joy among residents as they connected with staff members, which was reflective of a supportive environment”.
It was further noted that “the staff in this centre were well established and had a commendable level of knowledge about residents.”
It also stated that the centre was “visibly clean and well-maintained”, corridors were clutter-free and communal spaces were “spacious and well-furnished”, with well-maintained and accessible secure gardens. It also highlighted the “lively” atmosphere and said residents were “actively supported in engaging in meaningful activities within the centre”.
The HSE West and North West said it welcomed the report.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.