Family of Sheree Reid and Irish Street community raise £4,000 for the Foyle Hospice in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of the late Sheree Reid and wider Irish Street community have made a generation donation to the Foyle Hospice.

Sheree passed away in July 2022 after a battle with cancer.

David Labourn and David Reid, from the Irish Street Community Culture & Awareness, joined members of Sheree’s family to present a cheque of £4,000 to Ailbhe McDaid of the Foyle Hospice.

The money raised was the proceeds from various fundraising events, including the Hard as Oak Challenge and a Football Tournament held recently.