Family of Sorcha Glenn advise ‘don’t fear the smear, fear the cancer’

The family of a Derry woman who died from cervical cancer believe they are ‘closer than ever’ to securing smear tests on demand.

‘Team Sorcha’ was set up in memory of 23-year-old Sorcha Glenn who died in 2014 following a 13 month battle with cervical cancer.

Throughout this battle Sorcha, who had been refused a smear test because of her age, raised awareness of cervical screening in young women.

She was eventually tested after she became symptomatic and was then diagnosed with cancer.

For the last five years, her family have continued the campaign to secure smear tests for women if they request one, no matter what their age.

Routine cervical screening is currently offered to women between 25 and 64-years-old.

Christina Glenn, Sorcha’s mum, said her daughter’s diagnosis had a massive impact on their family.

“When cancer hits your family it is not only the person who is diagnosed it is everybody. It comes in with such force it never leaves. You are just punch drunk, you are caught up in this bubble and you can’t get out of it,

“I remember when Sorcha was first diagnosed, she came in through the kitchen door and we were sitting at the counter having our dinner and she told us that she had cancer.

“I took a gasp of breath in and from that day to this that gasp is still in there. I haven’t been able to let that out. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. It goes on forever.”

Over the next 13 months Sorcha underwent surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy treatments before she passed away.

“It is a preventable cancer,” her sister Orlagh Robson said. “While it is good to know the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer, don’t wait for them. Go and get a smear test as a preventative measure. The smear test is not there to find cancer, it is there to prevent cancer.

“Sorcha always used to say if you can get your bikini line waxed then you can get your smear test. There is nothing to be afraid or embarrassed about.

“The nurse has probably done ten of these tests that day and she doesn’t care if you have got your socks on or off, where you put your knickers or if you are waxed.

“Don’t fear the smear, fear the cancer as that is far, far worse.”

Team Sorcha’s campaign for smear on demand has been gathering momentum in the last couple of years and they have now joined up with similar groups across the UK.

“The best thing that happened to us was joining Team Derry (a consortium of local cancer prevention charities), getting to Westminster through former MP Elisha McCallion and making contacts with all these other groups campaigning for the same thing as us,” Orlagh said. “There is power in numbers.”

Team Sorcha and the Smear on Demand campaigns now have thousands of followers on social media and they will be launching a website in the near future.

Last month the group visited Westminster to meet with Anne Mackey, the head of screening for Public Health England, and Professor Peter Sasieni who is a director of cancer prevention.

“We had a frank, open and honest conversation and it went very well. There is a lot of ambiguity around the recommendations in relation to smear tests among GPs and nursing professionals,” Christina said. “We have been advised to contact the Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Nursing to discuss that ambiguity.

“The recommendations say no smear test for under 25s, but they are not guidelines, they are recommendations. Guidelines are a far stricter structure and that is what GPs and nurses need to understand.”

Orlagh said the professionals they met with “accepted there are real problems at the minute with people presenting and asking for a smear test and being turned away. They accepted that shouldn’t be happening. It may not be the normal screening route they take but they can be offered a test.

“There needs to be a more meaningful conversation and the woman needs to have the opportunity to discuss what she is worried about and if she is symptomatic.”

“It is sad there are people who are being diagnosed with cervical cancer after their first test at 25. Yes there have been changes and improvements, including the HPV vaccine and HPV screening. That will change the face of cervical cancer prevention, but there is still the risk of cervical cancer and that is more aggressive in women under 35.”

However, Orlagh stressed that if a young woman is presenting with symptoms “it is too late, it is not prevention then, therefore the screening programme has failed them.”

Christina said they now feel the campaign is “closer than we have ever been and we have professionals who agree with parts of our campaign.

“They know we exist, they know we have evidence, that we are serious and that we are not going away.”

To mark cervical cancer awareness month the Pink Ladies and Team Sorcha will be hosting ‘Sorcha’s Night’ next week.

Christina and Orlagh will give an update on the campaign and a smear nurse will also discuss the process of a smear.

The event will take place in the Gasyard on Thursday, January 30 at 7pm.