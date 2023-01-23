The figures are contained in the Department of Health’s latest Hospital Based Termination of Pregnancy Statistics.

“There were 53 terminations of pregnancy in HSC hospitals in Northern Ireland during 2021/22. This was 10 less than the 63 reported in 2020/21. It should be noted that due to small numbers, relatively large fluctuations may be expected from year to year,” it states.

Fewer than five terminations took place in the Western Trust with the actual figure not disclosed. This was also the case in the Southern Trust.

Latest terminations of pregnancy figures released.

There were 14 in the Belfast Trust and the South Eastern Trust and 11 in the Northern Trust.

The bulletin states: “During 2021/22 there were 36 terminations of pregnancy carried out on women aged 30 years and over, 13 terminations of pregnancy carried out on women aged 25 to 29, and four on women aged 24 and under.”