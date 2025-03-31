Five-fold hike in people waiting for ‘red flag’ cancer scans ‘concerning’ says Auditor General

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A five-fold increase in the number of people waiting longer than two weeks for a ‘red flag’ suspected cancer scan has been described as ‘concerning’ by the Auditor General, Dorinnia Carville.

A report on Health and Social Care (HSC) Imaging Services published by the NI Audit Office on Monday reveals that between March 2019 and March 2024 the total numbers on waiting lists for the four main imaging categories combined increased by 56 per cent, from 50,500 to 78,700.

The four main categories are Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computerised Tomography (CT), Non-obstetric ultrasound (NOUS), and Plain Film X-rays.

Concerningly, Ms. Carville notes, the number of patients waiting longer than two weeks for a ‘red flag’ suspected cancer scan has increased five-fold from 260 cases to almost 1,800.

The report points out that around 90 per cent of all hospital patients have images taken and interpreted but that there are significant challenges facing the system.

Around 16 per cent of imaging equipment in the North’s HSC system, for example, is effectively obsolete.

And combined with changing patient demographics, and an absence of sustainable funding and resources, capacity has been unable to keep pace.

The report notes that, between 2018 and 2024, the HSC sector delivered a total of 350,000 fewer scans (MRI, CT, and Non-Obstetric Ultrasound scans) than what was required to meet demand.

Currently 16 per cent of all HSC imaging equipment is over 10 years old and but there is a shortfall in the funding for replacing equipment.

Compared to the estimated £15 million to £25 million required annually, an annual average of just over £6 million has been provided since 2020-21.

Equally the number of current Consultant Radiologist training places needs to be doubled even to meet current demand.

Ms. Carville said: “When delivered on a timely basis, imaging services can significantly assist patient diagnosis. They also help clinicians identify future treatment and interventions required to ensure patients conditions are appropriately treated and do not unnecessarily deteriorate, with early intervention also widely recognised as often the most cost-effective approach.

"Today’s report outlines several fundamental challenges and pressures facing these services, including a substantial proportion of out-of-date equipment, a growing gap between demand and capacity, and questions of how workforce shortages can be adequately addressed.