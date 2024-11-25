Folic acid to be added to white bread and flour in Northern Ireland after law change

The Department of Health has introduced legislation that will see folic acid added to non-wholemeal flour in Northern Ireland in order to protect newborn babies from serious brain and spine problems.

The move follows measures to update Bread and Flour Regulations across the four nations following a UK wide consultation.

The changes to the existing Bread and Flour Regulations (NI) 1998 were made via a Statutory Rule.

The new measures will come into effect from 2026, to allow businesses to prepare for the change.

Folic acid is to be added to flour. File picture Wollertz / Adobe.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “This change to legislation makes it a requirement for producers to add folic acid to non-wholemeal flour to provide better protection from serious health problems.

“This approach has been adopted in over 80 countries world-wide and the benefits are well documented. The fortification of non-wholemeal wheat flour is expected to prevent around 200 cases of debilitating brain and spine defects in babies in the United Kingdom per year.

"The introduction of provisions that could see such a reduction in preventable serious health issues for newborns and help to support the health of the population overall are very much welcomed and public support has been evidenced in responses to the UK wide consultation. My Department will continue to work closely with the Food Standards Agency and other stakeholders in preparation for the measures coming into effect.”

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Folic acid deficiency is a leading cause of neural tube defects, which can cause a large number of serious and debilitating conditions to babies in the womb, including spina bifida.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt. Pic Pacemaker

"These changes will aim to reduce the incidence of Neural Tube Defect (NTD) affected pregnancies by increasing dietary intake of folic acid for women who could become pregnant.

“It is vital to highlight the importance of taking folic acid supplement for all women who could become pregnant, before conception and up until the 12th week of pregnancy. This fortification of flour is intended to supplement, and not replace, that advice.”

Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the Food Standards Agency said: “The Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) has consistently recommended that this will help reduce the incidence of neural tube defects and I am pleased that the FSA has been working with Department for Health to support the implementation of this important policy.”

"The legislation also introduces new measures to provide clarity to support industry to comply with the legislation and to assist enforcement authorities. By working in partnership we can achieve tangible public health improvements.

"I really welcome the introduction of legislation for folic acid to be added to non-wholemeal flour.”

Full details of the measures being introduced to the Bread and Flour Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1998 are available at The Bread and Flour (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024.