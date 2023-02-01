Four inspirational people from Derry and Inishowen to tell how they got 'From There to Here' for seminar
Four inspirational people from Inishowen and Derry are to tell their journeys of being ‘there’ to ‘here.’
The seminar, being organised by Buncrana man Jason Cameron, will hear from local people who have been in a place where they may have felt there was no light to help them through, due to issues including alcoholism and mental health. However, they are now ‘here’ after seeking help and are now helping others through coaching and training.
The four speakers are Oisin O’Flaherty – from alcohol to fitness coach; Nicole Gordon, mental health to fitness coach; Joanne Nash, The Sober Coach and Ryan McDaid – Business Driven to Soul Driven.
The seminar will be held in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana on February 19 from 11am to 2pm.
Entry, with payment at the door, is 10 euro and everyone is welcome.
Jason, who has himself helped many people, said everyone is invited to go along on the day and hear the four speakers’ stories.