Four inspirational people from Derry and Inishowen to tell how they got 'From There to Here' for seminar

The seminar, being organised by Buncrana man Jason Cameron, will hear from local people who have been in a place where they may have felt there was no light to help them through, due to issues including alcoholism and mental health. However, they are now ‘here’ after seeking help and are now helping others through coaching and training.

The four speakers are Oisin O’Flaherty – from alcohol to fitness coach; Nicole Gordon, mental health to fitness coach; Joanne Nash, The Sober Coach and Ryan McDaid – Business Driven to Soul Driven.

The seminar will be held in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana on February 19 from 11am to 2pm.

The seminar will be held in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, overlooking Lough Swilly.

Entry, with payment at the door, is 10 euro and everyone is welcome.