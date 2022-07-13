'Foyle Charity Clipper' being launched in memory of Anne Marie Toland

Foyle Search and Rescue have confirmed that the 'Foyleview Charity Clipper' in memory of the late Anne Marie Toland is to be unveiled at 3pm at the Foyleview apartments along the quay this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 2:40 pm

The project has been set up in loving memory of the late Anne Marie Toland, a dedicated charity worker from the city.

Anne-Marie's niece Aisling explained: "This is in memory of our beloved Ann Marie who worked tirelessly for her community, supporting those in need. The Aaron Toland Charity, lead by her, raised thousands of pounds over the years and supported many in our city."

Aisling thanked local businesses who sponsored the boat.

The late Anne Marie Toland

"Everyone is welcome to attend to remember our Anne Marie and do what she did best - raise much needed funds for local charities @foyle.hospice and @foylesearchandrescue."

