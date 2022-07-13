'Foyle Charity Clipper' being launched in memory of Anne Marie Toland

The project has been set up in loving memory of the late Anne Marie Toland, a dedicated charity worker from the city.

Anne-Marie's niece Aisling explained: "This is in memory of our beloved Ann Marie who worked tirelessly for her community, supporting those in need. The Aaron Toland Charity, lead by her, raised thousands of pounds over the years and supported many in our city."

Aisling thanked local businesses who sponsored the boat.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Anne Marie Toland