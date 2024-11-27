‘Fred the Red’ Visits Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital

By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:15 BST

Children, parents and staff in the Children’s Ward (Ward 16 and 6) at Altnagelvin were delighted to receive a visit from Manchester United Football Club Mascot ‘Fred the Red’.

The visit was organised thanks to the Manchester United Foundation working with the Western Trust and partners including Ulster University, Oakgrove Integrated College and St. Joseph’s Boys School.

‘Fred the Red’ had lots of goody bags for the children bringing smiles to many of the Man Utd fans and great craic with their rivals!

Cathy Grady, Western Health and Social Care Trust Paediatric Play Specialist at Altnagelvin Hospital said: “It was such a lovely gesture for Man Utd to send over their mascot to put smiles on faces – that’s what it is all about, especially as we enter our festive season. Thanks to everyone involved in making this visit happen.”

Group photo of Childrens Ward staffGroup photo of Childrens Ward staff
Matthew Lewsley, Manchester United Foundation Northern Ireland Outreach Manager said: “It was great to bring Manchester United Mascot ‘Fred the Red’ to Altnagelvin Hospital Children’s ward. We are delighted by the response, seeing the young people and their parents/guardians made the visit very special and we hope we brought some joy to them in the run up to Christmas”

Manchester United Foundation

Manchester United Foundation uses football to engage and inspire young people to build a better life for themselves and unite the communities in which they live. Dedicated staff deliver educational and community outreach programmes to help young people make positive choices in their lives. Find out more: www.mufoundation.org

