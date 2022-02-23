Free contraception pilot in Northern Ireland welcomed by Derry MLA

The contraception is now available to people living in Derry and across the North of Ireland.

McLaughlin said: “This pilot service to provide free contraception by post is an important step forward in reproductive healthcare provision.

“It is particularly welcome news for those living in the Western Trust area where waiting lists for contraception are shockingly long, an issue that I have raised repeatedly with both the Trust and Minister Robin Swann.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

“I am aware that excessive wait times have forced some constituents to source and pay for their own contraception.

“Contraception must be free and accessible to all who need it when they need it. This service will play a vital role in achieving that goal.”

The Derry MLA added: “The service is easy to order online and open to all over 16s living in Northern Ireland. It is an important and much needed additional service.”