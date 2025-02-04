The event was organised by the Old Library Trust’s Healthy Living Centre and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, The Public Health Agency and the Department of Health, under its new Live Better initiative.

The well-attended forum saw people of all ages from the local community and further afield get blood pressure check, height and weight taken and avail of a full health MOT on the night, before relaxing with some light refreshments and a catch-up with neighbours and friends.

Stalls in attendance included the OLT, BBHF, Public Health Agency, Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project, Aware, Foyle Search and Rescue, ARC Fitness, The Lighthouse Project, DEEDs (OLT), Hive Cancer Support, Dove House, Engage Project and The Centre Social Supermarket.

Those partaking on the night included individuals, local community groups, charities and sports clubs – all taking time to get health checks and ask important questions when it comes to their general health and wellbeing.

Speaking at Tuesday’s event, Old Library Trust Project Director, George McGowan said they were delighted with the uptake from the local community.

“Health and well-being awareness raising, testing and screening is vitally important in our community,” Mr McGowan said, adding: “We would like to thank both staff teams at the Old Library Trust and the Bogside and Brandywell health forum for planning and delivering as well as the wide plethora of agencies taking part in tonight’s event to help support people living locally.

"This event demonstrates what can be done to support local people when organisations work together. There will be further events being rolled out across the area as part of the Live Better Initiative so if anyone missed out then there will be more opportunities in the months ahead. Please get in touch with us for more details.”

Paddy McEldowney from the Public Health Agency said: “The Live Better Initiative was introduced in late 2024 by the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to look at ways of tackling health inequalities in local communities by bringing together community and statutory health partners. There are two demonstration areas (one in Derry and one in Belfast) currently developing ideas and interventions to test better ways of working, and raising awareness of health & wellbeing support which is available locally. We were delighted to support this event in Creggan through the Live Better Initiative and to see the large number of local people who took up the opportunity to get a health check and to find out more about support which is available in their area.

"Plans are being developed to offer similar health check opportunities at other venues in the area over the next few months and work is underway to look at interventions to consider children’s oral health, adult prediabetes, and frailty and falls prevention in older people,” Mr McEldowney added.

A selection of gents from the Men's Support Group at Claude's Cafe, pictured at Tuesday's health event.

Coaches and players from Sean Dolan's GAC pictured with Margaret McCrossan, Aware on Tuesday night.

Conor Canavan getting checked out at Tuesday's Health event in Creggan.