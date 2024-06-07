Free Roadshow for Derry Carers at Leafair Health & Wellbeing Centre next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark ‘Carers Week 2024’ Hive Cancer Support is bringing a free roadshow to Derry on Wednesday June 12.

Carers Week runs from Monday June 10 to Sunday June 16 and is designed to celebrate and recognise those who provide care for family and friends.

Edele Harkin, Hive’s Carer Support and Engagement Officer said: “Hive Cancer Support values the role of carers and has always recognised the huge contribution they make.

“We are here to support everyone caring for someone with any life limiting illness, including cancer. I am proud to be the voice for carers in their community and advocate for their rights.

Engagement Officer Edele Harkin will be speaking at the charity’s Derry Roadshow.

“Our roadshow is a chance for carers to learn about the services and support available to them.”

The Derry Carers Roadshow is being held at the Leafair Health & Wellbeing Centre.

Speakers will include a representative from DEEDS, Dementia Engaged & Empowered in Derry & Strabane.

“It’s very important that carers take time out to look after their own well-being so that they can continue to care for others,” said Edele.

“There’ll also be a chance to learn about our HUGS (Helping You Get Stronger) Carers Support Group which meets on the last Thursday of every month at our Creggan Hub and runs events and activities for carers throughout the year.

“We’ll round the day off with a relaxation session and a light complimentary lunch which will be a chance for carers to connect and chat.”

To book your spot on June 12 from 10am to 2pm search the EventBrite website or contact Edele on [email protected] or 07707532037.