Freedom of the City for Danny Quigley: ‘I know I’ve done my father proud’

Deputy Mayor Councillor Christopher Jackson said he had tabled the original motion in what was “a very dark time for our city and what Danny did was bring people together and give people hope”. “The challenges of mental health across our city and district has been well rehearsed and what Danny did was shone a light on a very dark place. Our city has been crying out for a mental health champion for such a long time and while doing the Ten in Ten which was a fantastic achievement in itself and raising a huge amount of money to support people in need and what Danny has done since then in being a spokesperson and a champion for those struggling with their mental health is as remarkable as the Ten in Ten.” Alderman Ryan McCready talked about Danny’s ‘physical application, determination and stamina’, while Councillor Sean Mooney, a friend of Danny’s, spoke of the unique mental battle involved in completing the challenge. He said: “It was a massive feat of spirit and endurance. I want to acknowledge your contribution and your continuing service to our city and district.” Councillor Brian Tierney and Councillor Sandra Duffy talked about the impact the money Danny raised will have, calling him a ‘voice for people going through a mental health crisis’. Following the conferrment, Danny said: “The Ten in Ten, when I started it, it was something I was going to do in memory of my daddy and that’s why I did it. If there had been ten people at the finish or thousands, I did it for my da. “It’s important to realise that with mental health problems it doesn’t matter if you are sat on the dole or if you are sat making millions, if you are Catholic or Protestant, it doesn’t really matter because you can’t hide and that’s the message I was trying to get across. “This is a huge honour, difficult to fathom really, never did I expect to be awarded something so meaningful. It’s not everyday a fitness instructor gets given the Freedom of the City. Thank you Derry City and Strabane District Council for being so considerate as to think of me for this honour and of course thank you to everyone who helped me along in this journey, my friends, family, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and everyone who put their hands in their pockets and raised funds for suicide awareness. “This award is for everyone who has ever been affected by suicide or has ever been harmed by mental health issues.