Funding boost for ‘heroic’ rescue volunteers

Foyle Search & Rescue and other voluntary search organisations operating locally have been awarded vital new funding from the Department of Justice (DoJ).

A £200,000 funding package for nine voluntary Search and Rescue groups in Northern Ireland, including North West Mountain Rescue and the Community Rescue Service squads, has now been confirmed. DoJ Permanent Secretary Peter May said: “I fully appreciate the contribution made by the groups, and am delighted to be able to provide additional financial support to assist them in carrying out their vital work.”

The Community Rescue Service has received £32,000, while Foyle Search & Rescue have received £9,396 and North West Mountain Rescue £18,975. The new capital funding in addition to revenue funding provided by the Department.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said Foyle Search and Rescue’s funding will allow them to invest in equipment “critical to their incredible work on the Foyle”.

“These brave search and rescue volunteers selflessly work to help those who run into difficulties and people in the most dire circumstances, often putting themselves in harm’s way to support vulnerable people and families in our community,” he said, adding: “They perform truly heroic tasks and the least we can do is ensure they’re properly resources and equipped for the dangerous situations they face.”