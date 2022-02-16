Funding to support low income families caring for disabled children announced

Minister Swann said, “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to make this additional funding available to assist families in Northern Ireland raising disabled and seriously ill children.”

“The additional money will be allocated through the Family Fund charity who already offer a wide range of goods and services which are focused on directly supporting the needs of a child with a disability or who is seriously ill. They also work closely with the families of those children affected by a disability or serious illness.

“I understand fully the many challenges those families have faced, particularly during the ongoing pandemic. I anticipate this funding will provide approximately 1,000 local families with additional support to help alleviate some of the financial burden which they would otherwise face.”

Health Minister Robin Swann announced additional £500K for low income families who have a sick or disabled child

Cheryl Ward, Chief Executive of Family Fund said, “This funding is brilliant news for hundreds of families in Northern Ireland, raising a disabled or seriously ill child on low incomes. These families have been hugely impacted by the pandemic and intense financial pressures such as the rapidly rising costs of fuel and food.

“We thank Minister Swann for this additional financial support, which will provide urgently needed grants for families - from clothing and white goods to play equipment tailored to individual children’s needs, technology or assistance with family breaks.”