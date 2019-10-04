Funeral procession on civil rights route

The anti-welfare reform group Action Against Cuts will stage a funeral procession along the original October 5, 1968, route to symbolise what they have characterised as the ‘Death of Civil Rights’.

The march will leave the Waterside Railway Station at 1.30 p.m. on Saturday followed by a rally in Guildhall Square.

The procession will not include any flags, emblems or banners other than wreaths, headstones and other emblems designed by members.

Kat Healy, of Action Against Cuts, said: “Fifty one years ago, the first Civil Rights March was cross community and this year we are involving members of all communities in our march and the rally afterwards, including Protestant Unionist members from across the city and district, as well as members of Black and Minority Ethnic communities and migrants like myself.”

Another member Ann Donnelly, said: “It is fitting that this march, the first since the sad death of Ivan Cooper earlier this year, should be the first in some years to bring together all sections of the community, as it pays some small tribute to his enormous lasting legacy in unifying people through a rights-based approach.”

And Gary Donnelly, an independent councillor and also a member of Action Against cuts, said: “We are asking everyone to show their solidarity with those most affected by the cuts by showing up in funeral attire on Saturday and joining in the procession.”