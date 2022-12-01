A special blood donation event will take place in the Guildhall from 12.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 December between 12.30pm and 7.30pm.

People have to register in advance to give blood at the event by calling 08085534653.

"The simple act of donating blood can have a massive impact for patients in need of a transfusion, the ripple effect is huge and each donation has the potential to save three lives," the Mayor said.

The Guildhall in Derry.

"Blood is needed to treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering from medical trauma or undergoing surgery.”

"I am delighted NIBTS are having this local event next week and I would like to personally appeal to people to register now and take some time out of their day to potentially save up to three lives this Christmas."

Next week's event is open to new and existing donors and a session will last around 40 minutes.