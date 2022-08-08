Health crisis should focus minds of DUP - Derry MLA Durkan

He was speaking after the Department of Health called for urgent public support to facilitate timely discharges of patients from hospital.

The DUP have refused to return to the Executive after collapsing it before the recent election, citing the NI Protocol implementation issues.

Alongside some other unionists, the DUP have said there can be no restoration until this issue, which it claimed is undermining the union with Britain, was resolved.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.

Mr Durkan however said given the dire state of the health service the DUP should do the right thing and return to the Executive.

The Foyle MLA said the recent extraordinary intervention from the Department of Health “spells out in no uncertain terms the scale of the crisis that’s currently ongoing within our health service”.

“Due to the current pressures all our hospitals are at capacity, very ill people are left waiting without a hospital bed, sick people, from children to the elderly are unable to get the care they need and are left waiting on a chair or a trolley until a bed becomes available.

“The problems within our health service are well-understood and we won’t fix them overnight, but the current lack of a functioning Assembly and Executive means we can’t do anything meaningful to deal with these problems. We can’t take forward service transformation, deal with workforce planning challenges or implement any of the reforms that we have been waiting for over many years.