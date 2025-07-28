Minister of Health, Mike Nesbitt MLA has visited Action Mental Health Foyle to hear first-hand just how vital the services are to local people facing mental health challenges.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister met with both staff and clients as he received a tour of the charity’s new base in the city centre.

Action Mental Health has been providing support in Foyle for over 30 years, but last year relocated to Pump Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clients at Action Mental Health Foyle are supported through the charity’s Mental Health Recovery and Employability Service, which offers a mix of personal development, social and recreational activities, as well as accredited training aimed at supporting people to recover from mental ill-health, rebuild their lives and to find employment.

Minister of Health Mike Nesbitt meets with Clients and staff at Action Mental Health Foyle.

AMH Foyle said Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, listened intently to stories from clients who told him how much the service means to them, and how, for many being referred to Action Mental Health has been a life-saving and life-changing experience.

The Minister said: “I am very aware of the vital role that the community and voluntary sector play in the provision of mental health services at a local level. I have been impressed with the range of person-centred services and support on offer to clients of all ages at the centre, working in partnership with local GPs and the Western Trust, in order to ensure that help and advice is available to those who need it.”

Action Mental Health Chief Executive, David Babington said, “We want thank the Minister for taking time to visit our Foyle service to meet with staff and clients. Our services offer a key support to statutory mental health services right across Northern Ireland, services that we know are under enormous pressure. We discussed with the Minister ways in which organisations such as Action Mental Health can work even more closely with the statutory mental health sector to improve outcomes for people in need of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For anyone who is looking for information on how to access support through Action Mental Health, I would encourage them to visit our website www.amh.org.uk or to call our local service on 028 7137 3502.”