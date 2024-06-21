Health Minister Nesbitt attends Derry cancer conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt attended the ‘Commitment to Change Conference’ on Thursday 20th June in Derry where the change commitments and outcomes of the Cancer Connected Communities West project were presented.

The project is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and was developed with support from the National Lottery Community Fund. The initiative brought together six charities to connect people affected by cancer to each other, to provide support in the community and link them to the people who deliver cancer services, so they can use their experiences to make improvements.

The project supported and engaged with over 2000 people affected by cancer living across the entire Western Trust geography. Project participants attended workshops over the course of three years and used their lived experience to improve cancer care by negotiating change with senior representatives from the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust), Department of Health, Macmillan, the Public Health Agency, Department for Infrastructure and many other organisations. The change commitments were presented at the final conference in the Ebrington Hotel today, 20 June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as lead organiser, Derry Well Women, other partners include, Action Cancer; Advice North West; Cancer Focus NI; Care for Cancer, Omagh and Supported We Live Life (SWELL) County Fermanagh.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt attended and spoke at the event

The National Lottery Community Fund awarded a grant of £465,000 to develop the project and enable a collaborative approach which helped to integrate care for cancer patients across the Western Trust area over the past three years. The project was launched by former Health Minister Robin Swann in November 2021.

Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt said: “The voice of those with lived experience of cancer has been central to the development of our Cancer Strategy. I want to acknowledge the contribution of everyone involved in the Cancer Connected Communities West project.

"This project sets a benchmark for the co-production of cancer services, and I am delighted that the lessons that have been learned over the past three years are already helping to shape how we implement the actions within the Cancer Strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some of the funding was used to further support the emotional, financial, psychological impact of cancer, the project was also instrumental in enabling the personal experience of patients be heard.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at the Ebrington Hotel conference

Pauline McKenna, a project participant, said: “I am so very grateful to Cancer Connected Communities West for the opportunity to use the difficult and distressing experience of having cancer to be part of a collective voice that will make meaningful and lasting improvements to Cancer Services in the West. I can think of no more inspiring and empowering gift to Service Users.”

Cancer Connected Communities enabled cancer patients to take the lead in creating a change agenda to integrate cancer care in the Western Trust using coproduction and a model of engagement which was originally developed by Derry Well Women.

Deirdre O’Neill, Project Manager of Cancer Connected Communities said: “This is the first time that multiple charities along with the WHSCT have come together in a pro-active, coordinated way to improve services for cancer patients. Those affected by cancer attended their local charity for emotional and practical support and through this nurturing and empowering process have used their voice to improve cancer services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The WHSCT and other organisations have welcomed the opportunity to hear from lived experience and have been very willing and open to hear suggestions and negotiate the change commitments that we have heard today.”

The commitments presented at the Commitment to Change Conference today were negotiated through facilitated workshops with service users, carers, the Cancer Connected Communities Wests’ partners, Western Trust representatives, Department of Health officials and many other organisations.

The commitments related to various themes including connecting rural communities, improving the health and wellbeing of the cancer workforce, addressing health inequalities, supporting informal carers, modernising pathways for patients being treated at the NW Cancer Centre, improving the completion of Holistic Needs Assessments for all WHSCT cancer patients, as well as addressing and implementing changes to improve communication and many others.

This creative, integrated and locally based approach has been warmly welcomed by the Western Trust. Chair of the Western Trust, Dr Tom Frawley, who was speaking at the event, said: “The Western Trust has been delighted to work with our Cancer Connected Communities partners on this innovative project over the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has provided us with invaluable insights and opportunities to meet and listen to those affected by cancer who live in the geography served by the Western Trust, particularly those from hard-to-reach groups and those living in rural communities.

"Based on their feedback, insights and suggestions we have heard throughout this process we have reviewed our services and made changes and improvements which we presented today.