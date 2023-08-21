In a statement released on Monday, August 21, management said the the Emergency Department (ED) at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Yesterday, Sunday August 20, 119 people attended at the Emergency Department."Many of the attendances are patients who are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

“The hospital is also dealing with significant increase in COVID-19 presentations and admissions. There are currently 26 Covid positive patients being treated at LUH with four wards in outbreak.

Letterkenny University Hospital.

“We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority. The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

We continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.