History made as first Ulster University paramedic students graduate in Derry

The first ever cohort of Paramedic Science students in Northern Ireland have graduated from Ulster University in Derry in what was described as “an historic moment for all”.

The first 40 students to complete the three-year course, which launched in September 2021 as the region’s first ever BSc Paramedic Sciences programme, celebrated with family and friends at the Millenium Forum on Tuesday as they prepare to embark on careers on the frontline of healthcare across Northern Ireland.

Previously, those who wanted to enter the paramedic profession had to travel outside of Northern Ireland to train, but with funding support from the Department of Health, the three-year course at Ulster University has grown in popularity to accommodate 130 students across all year groups with the support of 10 academic staff.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I want to warmly congratulate all those graduating today. It was a real privilege to be here and share in this special occasion.

“I wish to extend my best wishes in particular to the first cohort of graduates from the BSc Paramedic Science three-year degree course.

“This programme now meets the growing demand for Paramedics across a range of different care settings in Northern Ireland, producing graduates who are equipped with the skills and confidence to excel in their role and provide excellent care to those who need it, by delivering better outcomes.”

BAck in August the students gathered with health professionals and teaching staff at the Martha Magee building to celebrate the completion of their studies in an official ceremony held to recognise their successful completion of all elements necessary to register with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).