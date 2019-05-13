Hopes local man’s gift after death will inspire others

The inspirational story of Eglinton man David Brookes, who saved multiple lives after his death through organ donation, is now on display at Altnagelvin Hospital.

David’s story is part of a series of organ donors and recipients stories exhibited close to Altnagelvin’s Intensive Care Unit.

Elaine Doherty from Culmore has also shared her experience as an organ recipient to make families aware of the huge impact that organ donation can have on someone receiving an organ.

Working with the families of donors and NHS Blood and Transplant, the Western Trust has installed the storyboards in the area outside its Intensive Care Unit. Pictures and quotes tell the moving stories of people who have died in the hospital, despite the best efforts of the hospital team to save them. Their deaths have gone on to transform the lives of others through organ donation.

It is hoped the stories will inspire other families who find themselves in the Intensive Care Unit, potentially facing the loss of a loved one.

Dr Declan Grace, Western Trust, Organ Donation Lead, said: “It can be very difficult for families when their next of kin is critically ill. Although most patients recover, some patients do not despite the best efforts of our doctors and nurses. Some of these patients can potentially donate their organs after their death.

“We understand that organ donation is often something families have not previously discussed and we hope that being able to see the stories of others who have been through a similar situation will help families to consider whether it’s the right thing for them to do, if the situation arises. We’d like to thank the families involved in this initiative for sharing their loved one’s stories with us and we hope they will inspire many others in future to save lives. They will help other families in a very difficult situation to see the pride and comfort donation can bring.”

Right now there are around 150 of these people in Northern Ireland waiting for a transplant.

If you want to be an organ donor tell your family that you want to save lives and you want them to support this decision.

You can help save live by signing up to the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.