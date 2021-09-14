Hospice celebrating Palliative Care Week - ‘It’s more than you think’ says Chief Executive Donall Henderson

The theme of Palliative Care awareness week this year is ‘Palliative Care: It’s More Than You Think’.

The aim of the campaign - running from September 12 to September 18 - is to increase understanding of what palliative care is and to raise awareness of its benefits for people with life-limiting conditions.

Mr. Henderson said: “Palliative Care is not only available for those at the end of life, it is accessible to patients and their families at any stage of their illness.

“It is not time sensitive and care can be provided for years with many people only using the services when their illness or condition is active or progressing.

“Palliative care improves the quality of life for not only patients but also their families and carers and focuses on both physical symptoms and the emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing of a patient and their family.”

Foyle Hospice is a Specialist Palliative Care provider and has been offering specialist Inpatient 24-hour Care for over 30 years.

Services can be accessed through its dedicated Day Hospice, Community Home Care Team, Integrative Care Clinic and Adult and Child Bereavement Support.

Palliative care is an active holistic approach to managing and supporting people with life-limiting illnesses which can include heart and lung disease, dementia, advanced cancer and other progressive neurological illness.