With 2025 around the corner people are starting to think about their New Year’s resolutions.

Getting fit is a popular one, but you don’t have to sign up to a gym just yet.

Walking is a great way to exercise and is the best first step before running.

Terrence Mahon, coach for the adidas Running App, shares nine tips on how to transition from walking to running.

With the New Year fast approaching, many of us will be considering trying a New Year’s resolution.

Getting fit is often at the top of the list for many, however, exercise doesn’t has to be full on from the start. Walking is the ultimate stepping stone to ease yourself into a consistent running routine.

This low-impact exercise is easy to fit into your daily life and helps you build the stamina and strength you will need to eventually take your steps that much further.

With the right approach, walking will lead to jogging, and soon enough, you’ll be running with ease. Here are 9 tips from Terrence Mahon, running coach for the adidas Running App, on why walking is the best first step and how to transition into running.

Walking is the ultimate stepping stone to a consistent running routine. | Pexels/Maksim Goncharenok

Start small: walk, then jog

Hold off on going all-in on running, start with short walks, gradually increasing the time and pace. Walking will condition your muscles and tendons to handle the increase in exercise, while also challenging your heart & lungs.

Once you feel like you are ready to jog, follow this simple plan:

Jog for 30 seconds, then walk for one minute. Repeat for 10-12 cycles of jogging and walking.

Don’t try to run too fast as you get started. Stay loose and relaxed and try to keep an even pace from start to finish.

Over time, extend the jogging stretches to 60 seconds, 90 seconds and then two minutes. As you do this see if you can shorten the walking intervals to one to two minutes or whatever time is needed to catch your breath.

You will eventually be able to extend your time running and need only minimal breaks to complete an entire 20-30 minute run. From there the sky's the limit.

Bring the gym home

If you find that the cold weather and dark mornings and evenings put you off leaving your home and you don’t have access to a gym, try a walking pad. This TikTok trend has wracked up millions of views, and offers an easy way to get your steps in while watching your favourite TV show or even during work. Walking indoors is a simple, low-pressure way to start moving and prepare your body for your future running routine.

Build confidence and avoid burnout

Walking first allows you to ease into exercise without overdoing it. One of the biggest mistakes new runners make is going too fast, too soon, which can lead to exhaustion or injury.

Your goal with your new exercise routine is to stick to it. Start slowly with manageable goals and you will give your body the time it needs to adapt. As you start out on your walks, stick to a pace where you can hold a conversation without it being too much trouble to breathe.

It is important to start out your programme by building an aerobic base before you try to increase the effort. This base will be your foundation for faster walks and runs to come.

Track your progress

Nothing beats the feeling of seeing how far you’ve come and how that gives you the confidence to know you can get to where you want to go. Apps like adidas Running are perfect for beginners, offering a user friendly layout and easy-to-understand data and statistics. The app syncs with android, Apple Watch and other compatible wearables, so you can log every step of your journey.

Prioritise rest and recovery

Once you head out for that first run, don’t be so eager to lace up your shoes again the next day, hold off so that your legs have a chance to recover.

Rest days are just as important as walking or running days, especially for beginners. They give your muscles and cardiovascular system time to adapt and rebuild, ensuring you’re ready for your next session.

If you are feeling antsy you can alternate days of running and walking with days in the gym where you focus on your core strength, upper body exercises and flexibility. However, don’t underestimate the power of complete rest to really recharge the system and have you performing at your best.

Walking allows you to ease into exercise without overdoing it. | Pexels/Antoni Shkraba

Safety first in winter

When you’re ready to transition from walking indoors to outdoors, keep safety in mind, especially in winter. Shorter days mean darker evenings, so use a GPS tracker to share your location. Not only can friends track your progress, but it also adds an extra layer of safety.

Don’t forget to wear reflective gear and stick to well-lit routes to ensure you’re visible and safe during your runs. It is also fun to battle the elements with a friend to help keep you motivated, whilst walking partners are a great way to keep you in a routine and stay safe while you get fit.

Mix up your surfaces

While your walking pad or treadmill is great start, don’t forget to experiment with different outdoor surfaces as you progress. Try pavements, park trails or running tracks to challenge your body in new ways.

You can also start to challenge yourself on some gentle inclines for a greater cardio workout. Mixing things up not only keeps you excited about your exercise routine, it also stimulates your body, working to make you more resilient and resistant to injuries.

Stay loose and take short steps

Walking is a great first step to help you develop a natural rhythm of forward movement which is crucial when transitioning into jogging or running.

You want your walking form to be tall and fluid, keep your body loose and take short, easy strides. As you walk you should be landing heel first with your first contact just slightly ahead of the rest of your body, when the rest of your foot comes in contact with the ground be sure to roll through the ankle and off the toe.

This will help to engage the more powerful muscles in your legs and hips and give you more power with each step. However, avoid taking long and exaggerated steps, they may feel faster but can actually increase fatigue and risk of injury. Instead focus on a smooth stride with a relatively high cadence. This will give you the workout challenge you need while not forcing the effort.

Jump on the “winter arc” trend

Why wait until January to kick off your New Year’s resolution? The viral social media “winter arc” trend is the perfect excuse to start now and get ahead of the crowds in January.

By easing into your routine before the festive period, you’ll avoid the post Christmas slump, that time between Christmas and New Year when we’re too busy lounging around the house and have lost our motivation. Starting early means your body will be ready to hit the ground running come January.

We’d love to hear from you! Do you have a New Year’s resolution? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.