‘Huge inconsistencies’ in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) services across the North has been raised at Stormont with the end of new referrals in the Western Trust last year referenced.

Danny Donnelly, deputy chair of the Health Committee, said: "There are huge inconsistencies across Northern Ireland, despite the small number of services available.

"It is very much the definition of a postcode lottery for the thousands of people who are affected. That is particularly the case in the Western Trust, where there are, I think, no services at all.”

Mr. Donnelly was speaking during a recent briefing on ADHD services.

The Alliance MLA referred to estimates that ‘4,000 children will have a diagnosis moving into adult services and that 5,000 adults per trust are, effectively, not receiving the treatment that they need’.

“That is 4,000 children and 5,000 adults per trust who are not receiving the treatment that they need, and those figures increase by 300 to 450 a year.

"A shocking number of people across Northern Ireland are not being treated for this condition, going by the estimates that you have given us.

"Thousands and thousands of people here are not being diagnosed with or treated for the condition,” he said.

Maurice Leeson, programme manager for partnerships, emotional health and well-being, child and adult mental health services (CAMHS) and disability at the Department of Health, told the committee that it has established a system of family support hubs across the North to provide early intervention.

"They are networks of voluntary, community and statutory organisations that provide early intervention support. Families who require support are referred to the hubs, and the hubs identify a support service that is suited to their needs.

"We have that embryonic support service, and we also have a series of locality planning groups across Northern Ireland that work with local communities on particular pressure points in order to see how organisations and services can better work together.

"We have a system in place on which we feel we can build.”

Mr. Leeson acknowledged that ‘the biggest issue, which the Chair referred to, is that the success of the family support hubs is built on the community and voluntary sector, which is under considerable funding pressure at the moment’.