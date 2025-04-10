Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Foyle Hospice celebrates a remarkable 40 years of caring for patients and providing vital support to families throughout the community, one of the first volunteers has recalled precious memories of the place that she describes as a ‘life-saver’.

Mary Duffy of Carnhill, Derry, devoted over 30 years of her life as a volunteer to Foyle Hospice.

From selling raffle tickets before the hospice opened and participating in various fundraising projects, to cooking for the patients and starting up her very own Hospice choir, inspirational Mary enjoyed a taster of it all.

Mary explained: “My husband had died just before I was asked to come and volunteer with Foyle Hospice so it really saved my life because it gave me a purpose during a very difficult time.

Mary and Eamon pictured on their wedding day in Lourdes, with Bishop Daly, who conducted the service.

“Dr Tom McGinley approached me when I was selling raffle tickets and told me I would be perfect for the hospice. I replied what’s that? I had never heard of it before! He asked me if I would be interested and I told him if it involves helping people then yes, no problem. Now the hospice is celebrating its 40th anniversary. It is truly amazing.”

Mary teamed up with her friend Bridie Glenn and together, they began selling memberships to the Foyle Hospice Weekly Draw, an initiative which is still going strong to this day.

She continued: “We sold tickets on the streets and in a way, me and Bridie were friendly rivals. It was very successful, I really enjoyed it.

“When the Hospice opened, I became one of the first volunteers. I started helping in the kitchens, both within the Inpatient Unit and Day Therapy, bringing teas and coffees to the patients and their families. Then eventually I started cooking meals for them. I also would have baked from time to time and the hospice is where I learned how to make scones.”

Mary pictured with late husband Eamon.

Mary recalled how Bishop Daly, former Chaplain of the hospice, approached her one day and asked if she could sing a hymn at one of his masses. She said: “I agreed and he asked me if I could sing another and then another, until I ended up singing for the entire Mass! I went on after that to starting up my own Hospice choir. We used to have rehearsals at my house and it was great fun.

“I met so many lovely people at the hospice and I hope they are up there looking after me now.”

As well as making friends for life and meeting a variety of celebrities such as Norman Wisdom and much-loved Derry soprano singer, Cissie Parlour, who was a patient at the Hospice, Mary would go on to eventually meet the love of her life, Eamon Duffy.

She explained: “I met Eamon in the hospice when he was in visiting his wife Bernadette, and I got on so well with both of them. After Bernadette passed away, Eamon joined the choir and we became great friends, attending events together and we put up the Christmas Tree at the inpatient unit reception every year.”

Mary pictured with Bishop Daly and Dr Tom McGinley.

After devoting so much of their time to the hospice together, 25 years later, Mary and Eamon got happily engaged in Lourdes. One year later, the perfect pair went on to get married in the same place, with Bishop Daly conducting the service.

Mary fondly recalled: “Everyone at the hospice was so happy for us. Dr McGinley and Bishop Daly would have always asked well, any news with you and Eamon? And I would have laughed and said no, we’re just friends!

“Dr Tom was an amazing man. He did so much for the people of Derry and so much for the hospice. It wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. He was so good to me and I have so many lovely memories of him.”

Mary went on to stress the importance of volunteering at Foyle Hospice saying: “I would say to anyone to get in touch with Foyle Hospice if you are interested in getting involved. It will change your life for the better, it certainly changed mine.”

The Foyle Hospice choir members.

She continued: “It was like one big family and I met so many lovely people and made so many friends, most of who I am still in touch with today. I could never repay the hospice family for what they did for me – it fulfilled my life.”

