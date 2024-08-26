'I feel lucky to work so close to home': Q&A with 'Derry girl' and C-TRIC Research Nurse Manager Caitríona Lavery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the latest in a series of articles focusing on the people delivering health and social care at the Western Health & Social Care Trust in the NW, we feature Caitríona Lavery, who is Research Nurse Manager at the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background?

Derry girl, where I live with my husband and three boys - 12, 11 & 1 year old. I am a home bird and love spending time with my family and friends. I finished my studies at Thornhill College in June 2001, and was delighted to have been accepted onto the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing degree at Ulster University, Magee campus. Here I learned so much and achieved a 2:1 BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing.

My first post, after qualifying was Ward One Cardiology under the management of Sister Helena Mc Gilloway. I could not have chosen a better place to work and begin my nursing career and I am grateful to all of my patients and colleagues I met along the way. Ward one gave me the opportunity to work in the Cardiac Catherisation Lab and I also progressed on to Deputy Ward Sister. I stayed in Cardiology for over 14 years. I then took the plunge and applied for Clinical Research Nurse post and moved to Research in the summer of 2018. Working within Cardiology Research, I loved this post, seeing trials help or benefit patients with a range of cardiac issues. In 2021 the Research Nurse Manager position was advertised and I took a massive step out of my comfort zone and applied for this post. I have been in post since November 2021.

C-TRIC Research Nurse Manager, Caitríona Lavery.

What drew you to a career in the healthcare sector?

I have always been a kind, compassionate and caring person. Growing up I always wanted to be a nurse. Having the opportunity to study in my hometown really appealed to me.

When did you join the Trust and what did you do before that?

I joined the Trust in October 2004 following on from completing my three year degree at Ulster University. I was so grateful to have secured employment with the trust prior to graduation.

The C-Tric building at the Altnagelvin Hospital site.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you do in your day-to-day job?

I am the Research Nurse Manager in C-TRIC (Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre), a Clinical Research Facility at Altnagelvin Hospital. In this role no two days are ever the same. I support and line manage a team of 13, comprising 11 research study coordinators (these include nine nurses and two allied health professionals) and two study support officers. I work with a range of specialties. I am involved with the day to day supervision and co-ordination of research studies. I distribute workload between the study coordinators supporting research studies, making adjustments as required in order to meet deadlines. I support my staff and I encourage effective teamwork within our department. I complete staff appraisals, ensuring everyone’s training is up to date and complete revalidation. I recruit and select new staff required for our department. I work closely with the R&D Manager and Director of R&D in the delivery of a quality research service, promoting and raising the awareness of research and development and its benefits to patient of the WHSCT.

How would you describe working in the north west?

It’s a great place to work, I have been in the trust 20 years this October. Altnagelvin is a lovely hospital. Derry people are so easy to get along with. I feel lucky to work so close to home and I don’t have a big commute to and from work. The North West is a great place to live and settle. There is so much to see and do.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

Can I say managing people, that’s always a challenge, in every line of work. Unfortunately you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

Seeing my team develop and making changes to help improve the lives of our patients.

Can you recall your happiest moment or moments to date in your job?

There are so many, it would be hard to choose. I love to see things working out and watch things falling into place when a lot of time and effort has gone into the planning.

What would you say to someone who was considering following in your footsteps and either working or relocating to the North West?

Although the health service is very different since I began my career and is hugely underfunded and understaffed, there are many health care professionals making a real difference to patients’ lives. I would say go for it; like with everything in life, you will get out what you put in! And as I mentioned earlier the North West is a great place to live.

Can you tell us one thing about yourself that people might not know? (e.g. outside interest, hobby, family, sport, likes, dislikes)

I did a spot of modelling as a child.☺

If you had one wish in life, what would it be?

A peaceful world for our children to grow up in.

Can you remember your first patient? First day?

I do, I think it was the most daunting day ever. Walking down the long dark corridor of ward one and I thought, am I cut out for this? I have so many experiences throughout my nursing career that will always stand out and never leave me, and I quickly discovered that I was and am indeed cut out for this.