Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the latest in a series of articles focusing on the people delivering health and social care at the Western Health & Social Care Trust in the NW, we feature Thomas Doherty, Support Services Domestic Assistant.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background?

My name is Thomas Doherty I'm a 54 year old Derry man. I have been married to my wife for almost 25 years and we have been blessed with two beautiful daughters. I would describe myself as a quiet man who enjoys life’s simple pleasures and my true love has always been Liverpool F.C.

What drew you to a career in the healthcare sector?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Doherty, Support Services Domestic Assistant with the Western Trust.

I had worked in Gransha prior to it being privatised and I enjoyed the role of a domestic and getting the opportunity to meet and work with new people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did you join the Trust and what did you do before that?

I joined the Western Health and Social Care Trust 32 years ago and before that I worked in the Gransha site as a domestic for two years. Prior to that I worked in the local markets with my father.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you do in your day-to-day job?

The JOurnal is running a series of Q&As with people who work with the Western Trust in the north west.

I undertake cleaning duties at Rossdowney House and the 16 Plus pathway team. It includes carrying out tasks such as opening the buildings, general cleaning duties and ensuring working environments are kept to a good standard for staff and clients.

How would you describe working in the North West?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would say that a lot of things have changed since I started working in the health service. The services have become more diverse and inclusive.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

Whilst on a general day to day basis I would not consider my role as overly challenging, I recognise that some of the challenges is that not everyone has the same standards. I recognise I have high expectations of myself in terms of keeping the work environment to a high standard of cleanliness and sometimes this is not always possible given the allocated hours for different work environments.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

I enjoy my day to day role in the settings that I work in. However, the most rewarding part of my job is feeling valued and appreciated in my role by the staff. I have always been made to feel part of the teams throughout all my time as an employee in the Trust and I have been lucky to meet many wonderful people in my role.

Can you recall your happiest moment or moments to date in your job?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can always recall the sense of stability I felt when I received a permanent contract 32 years ago after working on a month to month basis. Another happy moment was when returning from my daughter’s graduation I was informed I had won the WHSCT Champion Award.

What would you say are the benefits of being based in the North West?

I would say the benefits of working in the northwest for myself include being close to home and I am working with many friendly people.

What would you say to someone who was considering following in your footsteps and either working or relocating to the North West?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would advise people to focus on their strengths and be themselves. If you are deciding to relocate to the North West, you will find the people are friendly and welcoming.

Can you tell us one thing about yourself that people might not know? (E.g. outside interest, hobby, family, sport, likes, dislikes)

I have always had a keen interest in sports from a very young age and played football until my early 40s. However, age comes to us all and the time came to hang up the boots, so I decided to take up running. This came about as I was encouraged by a very special colleague and friend Colm Deehan who is sadly is no longer with us. I continue to run and have completed many half marathons and a few marathons. I was very privileged in having the opportunity to undertake The London Marathon to raise money for dementia, which is a topic that is very close to my heart.

If you had one wish in life, what would it be?

My wish is a simple one, and that is for good health for me and those around me.

Can you remember your first patient? First day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, I can recall my first week and my first clients I had met on my job is over 34 years ago. I could tell you but you would not be able to print it.

The Western Trust describes the region as ‘a vibrant and exciting place to pursue a career’.

“Our ambition is to: Achieve and maintain a workforce who are healthy in relation to their physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing; Provide a workplace that is safe, supportive and health promoting; Support staff to develop their skills and expertise and find suitable career paths at all levels.”

The Trust offers employment opportunities for those who have left school with no formal qualifications; those who have some qualifications academic or vocational but who did not progress on to further education; those who are already working towards a professional qualification; those already professionally qualified.

To find out more about career opportunities see: https://westerntrust.hscni.net/working-for-us/working-in-the-west/