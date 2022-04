Eglinton Trails organised a ‘Walk for Ukraine’ where 1,500 people walked, ran and cycled along a trail to raise funds, while the Green Cat Bakery held a raffle during the day and had a music evening, raising £6,000 in total.

Both schools in the village also raised over £4,000 between them. Pam Hardeman was at the Walk for Ukraine and captured some images of the participants.