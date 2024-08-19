IN PICTURES: Families gather for Caleb's cause NI rally in Derry

Caleb’s Cause was initiated by Alma White after she learned that there is currently no legislation providing legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19, in contrast to England and Wales.
This has meant that thousands of children and young adults with complex special needs who need additional support to enable them to partake in social, educational and many other aspects of life are at risk of, and in numerous cases are already experiencing, tailored statutory supports ending abruptly. For some it has meant they are confined to home as they enter adulthood. The parents of many young people from Derry have backed the call for legislation to be introduced and are now working alongside Alma to lobby politicians.
Alma and her son Caleb travelled to Derry for the rally and spoke with families similarly affected by the lack of legal protection and statutory provision for their children.
1. Alma White and her son Caleb at the Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney
Alma White and her son Caleb at the Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Some of the attendance, in Guildhall Square, at Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney
Some of the attendance, in Guildhall Square, at Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Some of the attendance, in Guildhall Square, at Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney
Some of the attendance, in Guildhall Square, at Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Colum Eastwood MP, in Guildhall Square, at Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney
Colum Eastwood MP, in Guildhall Square, at Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.