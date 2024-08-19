IN PICTURES: Families gather for Caleb's cause NI rally in Derry

Caleb’s Cause was initiated by Alma White after she learned that there is currently no legislation providing legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19, in contrast to England and Wales .

This has meant that thousands of children and young adults with complex special needs who need additional support to enable them to partake in social, educational and many other aspects of life are at risk of, and in numerous cases are already experiencing, tailored statutory supports ending abruptly. For some it has meant they are confined to home as they enter adulthood. The parents of many young people from Derry have backed the call for legislation to be introduced and are now working alongside Alma to lobby politicians.