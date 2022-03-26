Aisling Hutton, BBHF, presenting Danny Quigley with a drawing by Derry's Dave Campbell.

IN PICTURES: Launch of The Danny Quigley Fund in Derry

The Danny Quigley Fund was officially launched on Friday night in the Maldron Hotel in Derry.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:13 pm

The fund will support vital mental health support through the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) and other organisations across Derry and Donegal.

Danny raised £107,000 doing 10 triathlons in 10 days last year in memory of his father, Colm Quigley, who died by suicide 10 years previously. This money will now help other people in Derry and Donegal who are struggling with their mental health and enable them to see specialist therapists free of charge without lengthy waiting lists.

1.

Danny Quigley with his mum Denise Coyle Quigley and Serena Terry/Mammy Banter.

Photo Sales

2.

Danny Quigley with Ciarán Lockhart at the launch of The Danny Quigley Fund in the Maldron Hotel on Friday.

Photo Sales

3.

Danny Quigley with Bronagh Burke, Geraldine Mullan and Sharon Tosh.

Photo Sales

4.

Danny Quigley and compare Mickey Doherty at the launch of The Danny Quigley Fund.

Photo Sales
DerryDonegal
Next Page
Page 1 of 3