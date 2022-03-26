IN PICTURES: Launch of The Danny Quigley Fund in Derry

The fund will support vital mental health support through the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) and other organisations across Derry and Donegal .

Danny raised £107,000 doing 10 triathlons in 10 days last year in memory of his father, Colm Quigley, who died by suicide 10 years previously. This money will now help other people in Derry and Donegal who are struggling with their mental health and enable them to see specialist therapists free of charge without lengthy waiting lists.